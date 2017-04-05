Ferndale stabbing suspects at large
A stabbing in Ferndale this morning left a victim with wounds in his arms and upper torso and the suspects are on the loose.
At about 7:45 Thursday morning, Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office received a call that a man had been stabbed at a residence on Waddington Road.
The victim was transported to Redwood Memorial Hospital in Fortuna for medical care.
Witnesses say they saw two males and one female leave the area in a blue Acura.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office.