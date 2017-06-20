Ferndale woman pleads not guilty of trying to kill own daughter
EUREKA - A Ferndale woman accused of trying to kill her own daughter pled not guilty.
Humboldt County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Kimberly Ann Felder last Friday morning on Centerville Beach in Ferndale after witnesses reported that she was trying to perform an exorcism on her 11-year old daughter.
Investigators say she viciously attacked the girl repeatedly striking her with driftwood and shoving sand in her mouth.
Felder stands accused of multiple offenses including attempted homicide and assault with a deadly weapon.
She was scheduled to appear Tuesday afternoon at 1:30 at the Humboldt County Courthouse, but could not come to the courtroom due to medical reasons. She later entered the courtroom at 4 pm for the arraignment.
We have also learned that Felder previously worked with school children in Ferndale. The 45-year-old served as the 7th grade volleyball coach during this past school year. She worked as a substitute teacher until December 23, of 2016.
In light of the alleged attack, Ferndale Unified School District is offering counseling services to students in need of support.