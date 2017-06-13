Fields Landing homeowner angry FEMA flood plain expanded
FIELDS LANDING - A Fields Landing homeowner is angry FEMA included his home in the expanded flood plain.
David Daniels lives at the end of a quiet country road in the small community of Fields Landing.
The retired banker moved there to escape city life and enjoy nature.
A couple of days ago, he received a Humboldt County letter informing him his home is now included in the expanded FEMA flood plain. For this retired banker, living on a fixed income, it was a bit of a shock. The letter was dated June 6 and said he has to purchase flood insurance by June 21.
He specifically purchased his home in this neighborhood because it wasn’t in the flood plain, but now, it is.
"I realize it's a government agency and pretty much they can all do whatever they want to do," said Mr. Daniels, "But to just arbitrarily change the all the elevations here. If I wasn't angry, I wouldn't have you here."