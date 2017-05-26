Film Commission kicks off 5th season of "Movies in the Park"
EUREKA - E.T. will be phoning home from Eureka's Sequoia Park. The Humboldt Del Norte Film Commission kicks off its 5th season of "Movies In The Park" Saturday night at 7:00.
The whole family is invited to bring chairs and blankets to celebrate the 35th Anniversary of E.T The Extra Terrestrial. The classis movie was partially filmed in Del Norte County.
And since May is bike month, volunteers will provide bike racks for two-wheeled commuters and free helmet fittings.
Other movies on the schedule this summer are "Rogue One A Star Wars Story", "Moana", and "The Neverending Story."
Marketing Manager for the Humboldt Del Norte Film Commission, Nate Adams, said, "What makes Movies in the Park special is the community aspect of it. You get to sit there and have fun with your friends whether you're wearing costumes or laughing about whatever in the movie. Making plans to come with a group of people is something really special. It's not like going to the theater."