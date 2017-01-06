Fire crews face complications while fighting Hoopa area blaze
Fire crews had a difficult time fighting a suspicious fire that destroyed an Eastern Humboldt home.
The blaze was reported just after 9:30 Wednesday night at a two-story home near Tish Tang Road.
The Hoopa and Willow Creek Volunteer Fire Departments responded.
The nearest hydrant was 600 yards away and it took PG&E four hours to arrive and cut off power to the structure.
Fire fighters were on scene until eleven Thursday monring.
No injuries were reported.
The home was undergoing construction work and the residents were staying with family.
While arson is suspected, the cause is unknown.