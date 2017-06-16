Fire crews save Garberville church worship sanctuary
An early morning fire damages a Garberville church and members are now dealing with the devastation.
At around 3:30 a.m., a recreational vehicle caught fire and spread to the Presbyterian Community Church located on Maple Lane. Witnesses said the RVs propane tank exploded with flames spreading around the nearby sanctuary. The fire spread quickly destroying one-third of the building.
Cal Fire, Fortuna, Blue Lake and other fire agencies aided in battling the blaze. Even with damages, they were able to save the main worship sanctuary.
For now, Sunday morning services will be held in the undamaged area of the church.
“At approximately 3:30 in the morning we were dispatched to a vehicle fire here on Locust Street in Garberville,” said Tran Beyaea, Fire Captain, Cal Fire Garberville,”Quickly into the dispatch it was upgraded to a vehicle fire that had spread to a neighboring building. Part of the structure is a complete loss. The main area of worship for the most part was saved."
"The most important part perhaps of our services are prayers of the people," said Robert Lameoris, Teaching Elder, Community Presbyterian Church