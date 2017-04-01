Fire damaged building partially demolished

Eureka
EUREKA - Demolition crews got to work today dismantling the former Eureka Ice and Cold Storage building that was partially destroyed by fire.
The blaze ripped through the vacant building just before midnight on Friday, December 30. Half of the structure was destroyed and it took several agencies hours to extinguish.
Humboldt Bay Fire dealt with multiple flare-ups caused by wind and highly flammable building materials. The demolition will remove any safety concerns and the possibility of additional fires. The remainder of the building will be boarded up to prevent public and transient access.
City of Eureka’s building department is working with the owner to determine if the structure can be rebuilt or will be demolished.