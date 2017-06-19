Firefighters called to battle abandoned vehicle fire
EUREKA – A fire in Eureka leaves an abandoned vehicle completely destroyed.
Dispatched around 11:30 Sunday morning Humboldt Bay Fire responded to the call of a burning station wagon completely engulfed in flames.
The vehicle fire took place on Marina Way in Eureka.
Several calls came in from bystanders reporting flames were coming from the vehicle and spreading quickly -- producing a small brushfire.
The fire crew immediately diminished the fire in less than two minutes, along with the small vegetation fire.
The engine of the vehicle was undamaged by the fire, but the interior was completely destroyed.
Officials say the vehicle was pushed to the area Saturday night and abandoned. Arson is a suspected.