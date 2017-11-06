Firefighters deliver wildfire preparedness tips in Open House
HYDESVILLE – An open house in Hydesville is geared towards educating residents on how to protect their homes and prevent death from wildfires.
Wildfire season is among us, and in an open conversation with The Fortuna Volunteer Fire Department, residents and firefighters talks about just that.
The firefighters host a Firewise Open House, where residents get the chance to discuss those wildfire apprehensions and community concerns.
The Firewise Program is designed to allow homeowners the responsibilities of preparing their homes and loved ones for the risk of wildfires in the area.