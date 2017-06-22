Firefighters snuff out brush fire that could have been a lot worse
RUTH LAKE - Fire personnel shut down a potential wildland fire earlier Thursday morning at Ruth lake.
Around 9:30, the US Forest Service and the Southern Trinity Volunteer Fire Department responded to an area about a quarter mile from the Ruth Rec Campground near the end of the lake. Vegetation was on fire and authorities believe it was human caused but don’t know how it started.
About a quarter of an acre burned before it was knocked down. Officials say they caught a break in that it occurred earlier in the day before temperatures moved towards triple digits. There were no injuries or damage to structures.