Fireworks could traumatize combat vets
EUREKA - Fourth of July fireworks are fun for most, but for some veterans it can be traumatic.
The brilliant colors, flashes and loud explosions are all part of celebrating our nation’s birthday. However, there are some who fear the fireworks show.
Many veterans cringe at the sight and sounds. Some even have flashbacks of their war experiences.
Jeff Sterling, Commander of the Humboldt County American Legion in Arcata said, it brings back memories of combat. Especially for those that were blown up by IEDs. They have been shell-shocked and hurt with terrible memories when fireworks on the Fourth take place.