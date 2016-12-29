Caltrans Road Conditions:     - Click for more Info
Fireworks safety as residents ring in the New Year

EUREKA- If you're planning to light up the sky this New Year’s Eve Humboldt Bay Fire said have fun but please do it safely.

To reduce the risk of injuries and unwanted fires, HBF is asking participants to ignite fireworks a way from buildings or at a safe distance. Also they said dispose of the items properly, don't leave them in the roadways and make sure they are out before throwing them into “preferably a metal trash can”. 