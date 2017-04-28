Flag ceremony honors children lost to violence
On Friday community members capped off Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month by holding a flag raising ceremony to memorialize those children who have been lost to violence.
Put on by Humboldt's Child Abuse Prevention Coordinating Council, the event took place at the Boys & Girls Club Center and featured a number of speakers, as well as a performance about healthy relationships by Planned Parenthood's teen theater troupe.
The flag raised depicted figures of children, and at the center, a white chalk outline of a child who has been lost.
The Boys & Girls Club spoke with us about their programs which teach children how to tell if they are being mistreated in a relationship.
"It’s important to start young, in teaching kids at a young age so as they grow they can break cycles that they may have experienced or they have seen,” said Boys & Girls Club Interim Executive Director, Monica Rose, “They're able to help their peers in getting out of unhealthy relationships."
To report an instance of child abuse you can call the 24-hour hotline 707-445-6180.
If you would like to join the Child Abuse Prevention Coordinating Council, you can find out more at www.capchumboldt.org