Flag retiring ceremony held in Fortuna
FORTUNA – When it comes to retiring a United States flag, people have claimed that rules and regulations apply. According to the flag code, the requirement is dignity. That was demonstrated today in Fortuna.
During the flag retirement ceremony, veterans, families, and local supporters gathered at the Fortuna Fire Department at 10 am to hold the ceremony.
The Fortuna VFW Post hosted the retirement along with the Fortuna Volunteer Fire Department, accompanied by the Boy Scout Troop 47.
Several flags from previous years have been retired, from even World War II, with full honors.