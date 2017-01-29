Flu season especially severe this year

Eureka
HUMBOLDT COUNTY - You've probably come across someone sick with the flu recently, if you don't already have it yourself. Health officials are saying this year’s flu has been especially severe.
Since the season began in December, California Department of Public Health reported fourteen deaths from flu.
Locally, Department Of Health And Human Services Public Health Division confirmed sixteen cases. The department has received calls from hospitals and clinics who say they’ve seen an uptick in cases.
Health officials say the season can run through may and the time to get vaccinated is now.
DHHS Public Health Nurse Eric Gordon said, "Right now there are a couple vaccines on the market and they all will provide protection for either three or four different strains, and based on information that the state has as well as local information, the kinds of cases that we're seeing match very well with the vaccine."
DHHS reminds you of simple things you can do to prevent the spread of the virus. Stay home when you're sick. Cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze. Wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your eyes nose and mouth.