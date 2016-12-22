Caltrans Road Conditions:     - Click for more Info

Food Network celebrity donates thousands of dollars worth of toys to Ferndale

FERNDALE-Guy Fieri, a Ferndale native who's known for his Diners, Drive-In and Dives TV show donated thousands of dollars worth of toys to kids of the Ferndale Children's Center and Ferndale schools. Fieri contacted the local fire department and collaborated with them to house and distribute the toys this week before Christmas Eve.  WATCH NOW. 