Former Boys and Girls Club executive director missing
EUREKA - Former local Boys and Girls Club Executive Director, Elizabeth Smith has gone missing.
Authorities with the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office were notified by one of Smith’s friends Monday that she was nowhere to be found. Friends are concerned for her welfare due to alleged statements that she possibly wanted to harm herself.
Smith is a black female, 39 years of age, 5’3” tall and 185 pounds. She’s associated with a 2007 black Lexus; California plate 5TYB663.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office.