Former HSU grad new managing editor for Huffington Post
NEW YORK - A former HSU graduate is moving up into the world of national market news with the Huffington Post.
Jennifer KHO who was a 1999 graduate of HSU in journalism has had a steady climb up into big time media. After leaving the North Coast, she published stories in the New York Times, Fast Company, Forbes.com and worked as an editor for a number of news outlets. Most recently, she was the managing editor of Guardian US where she developed the sites successful editorial strategy.
She joins the Huffington Post as managing editor overseeing all newsroom operations.