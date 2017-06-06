Former HSU student wins fellowship
ARCATA - A former HSU graduate is awarded a National Science Foundation fellowship which will allow her to continue amphibian research and pursue her PH.D. Nicolette Nelson, who graduated from HSU in 2016 in Wildlife Studies, is one of 2,000 selected out of 13,000 applicants.
She plans to use environmental DNA to determine how a disease-causing bacterium is distributed across the habitats of Cascades frogs. The work is a continuation of her undergraduate studies at HSU which included designing and implementing her own research project the results of which were shared at the recent March for Science Symposium.
The National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship is the oldest graduate fellowship of its kind. The program has a long history of selecting recipients who achieve high levels of success in their future and academic and professional careers.