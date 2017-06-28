Former suspect in Klamath murder case along with her child go missing
EUREKA - Eureka Police have issue a BOLO for an at-risk Eureka mother and her 19-month old child.
37-year old Natalie Wright and her daughter, Mackenzie Chevelle Grant were last seen Monday evening around 6. Wright is known to law enforcement. She was one of 4 suspects in a Klamath murder case last March. However, she was released and so were two others.
Police were investigating several death threats Wright had received prior to her disappearance. Anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement.