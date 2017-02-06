Fortuna to approve funding for new police officer, dispatcher
Fortuna is taking steps to build up their police department.
In their upcoming meeting, city council members will discuss using Measure E funding to approve the addition of a new dispatcher and officer for the Fortuna Police Department.
Public safety improvements are a priority usage of the Measure E tax - which was approved by voters last year and taxes residents .75¢ for every $100 spent on taxable items.
It is estimated to generate 1.2 million annually to be used in the city.
Council also plans to approve an increase in hours for Parks and Recreation staff in time for the city’s upcoming Art and Wine Festival this month and the Fortuna Rodeo in July.