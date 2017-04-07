Fortuna celebrates the 3rd of July
FORTUNA - The Friendly City was getting a jump on the rest of the county with its July 4th celebration a day early.
It was a big crowd that stepped out to enjoy the fun and frolic, good food and all the games. This year there was probably a third more people in attendance. Well over a thousand people were celebrating our county’s big birthday.
We talked with one the many booth vendors, Idyath Yessemi who makes this a yearly event for herself and her family:
“This particular fair it’s just for kids and families and for $5.00, kids get the wrist band and they get to run around and have fun and for me it’s great because I can do my job and my daughter and my husband can go off and have lots of fun and be part of the apple pie eating contest, and part of the dance party...and just have a blast.”