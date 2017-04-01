Fortuna City seeks full-time finance director

Eureka
FORTUNA- The city of Fortuna is on the hunt for a finance director and is ready to pay a competitive rate.
The council approved a salary increase for a finance director of up to about $100,000 a year. The city has been without a full-time finance director for an extended period due to difficulties recruiting a qualified candidate. They say a finance director is much needed to run the city and by increasing the salary they hope this will draw individuals to apply.