Fortuna considers annexing Nelson-Hillside area
Fortuna City Council is considering the annexation of the Nelson-Hillside area.
A group of residents from the Nelson-Hillside Association currently reside on county land.
They submitted a letter to the council regarding their desire to be annexed which was brought up during Monday’s meeting.
One of the homes in this area is in the process of receiving a cannabis grow permit, and neighbors hope to discourage this possibility by joining Fortuna, which has strict guidelines on cannabis cultivation.
They also want to be able to vote in city elections, as the area is bordered by city limits on 3 and a half sides.
Council has directed staff to do a cost analysis and make a time line for the potential annexation.