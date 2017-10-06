Fortuna drug stake out results in arrests
The Humboldt County Drug Task Force collars three suspects after staking out their Fortuna motel room.
Forty-nine year old John Lyman, his twenty year old girlfriend Octobreona Hof, and Manuel Meja-Jimenez were all arrested Thursday on various charges including possession of a narcotic for sale, in Fortuna.
Special task force agents staked out Lyman’s motel room and arrested him in a traffic enforcement stop, after he left the motel and got into a vehicle driven by Jimenez. A K-9 officer sniffed out one hundred and thirty grams of suspected meth and thirty two grams of heroin hidden in the vehicle.
Hof was later arrested back at the motel room where other drug paraphernalia was found by officers.
All three suspects were transported to Humboldt County Correctional Facility and booked on drug charges.