Fortuna to focus on flood control
Fortuna is making headway in its efforts to provide flood control for the Friendly City.
At their meeting on Monday, city council members plan to approve sending an application to the Federal Emergency Management Agency Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.
If accepted, it would provide funding for flood control and habitat improvements on hillside creek.
They also plan to make a commitment to match provided funds up to $625,000.
This money would come from the general fund reserves - which is mostly generated from sales tax and property taxes.
These improvements would take the entire downtown area of Fortuna out of the flood zone.