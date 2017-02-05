Fortuna to fund fish passage improvement project
Fortuna is taking on a half a million dollar environmental project and they’re now accepting bids from contractors.
The project is for fish passage improvements at Culvert Crossing of Strongs Creek at South Fortuna Boulevard and will include vegetation removal, cutting and reforming of concrete, excavation, erosion control and planting.
Construction is estimated to come out to $550,000.
Prospective bidders must attend a mandatory conference Tuesday at 2:00pm at Fortuna City Hall.
Bids will be accepted by or before Tuesday, May 16th, at 3:00pm.