Fortuna gears up for Independence Day Celebration on July 3
FORTUNA - The Friendly City is once again gearing up for its annual 4th of July Celebration a day early on July 3rd. The 9th annual event goes from 5:30 to 10:30 pm at McClean field in Newberg Park.
The festival includes a BBQ, music, fireworks, vendors, an apple pie eating contest and tons of kid’s activities. The festival is free to attend but kids must be accompanied by an adult and have a parent or guardian sign a liability waiver in exchange for a $5.00 wristband that allows unlimited activities.
13 bounce houses, Shriner's clowns and balloons along with a baby animal petting zoo and even some creepy crawlers for those more adventurous. Nostalgia will also be on tap with old fashioned potato sack races, a dunk tank and fireman’s challenges for kids.