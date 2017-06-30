Fortuna High graduate awarded Caltrans Scholarship
EUREKA – A local high school graduate is the recipient of Caltrans’ District 1 Partnered Scholarship. River Taylor will receive $1,000.
He graduated this month from Fortuna High with a 4.36 GPA and plans to pursue a degree in Environmental Science at UC Davis this fall. He spent his high school years volunteering with the nationally recognized Fortuna Creeks Project – an environmental clean-up club at Fortuna High. He’s also volunteered with the Humboldt Senior Resource Center, the Humboldt Literacy Project and E-waste collection events.
Taylor said the scholarship will afford him more time to participate in clubs and service groups while carrying a full load at UC Davis.