Fortuna High School seniors practice interview skills

Today all 190 high school seniors at Fortuna High got a chance to interview with companies from all around Humboldt County in fields they are interested in pursuing.
19 different companies participated ranging from medical fields to cosmetology.
It was a chance for students to practice their interview skills and prepare themselves for the real world.
"It’s definitely awesome to feel more prepared than just throwing you out in to the real world and not really knowing what you're doing,” said senior Christine Bowles, “So it was really cool for us to be able to do this practice and it's not as bad as it seems."
The seniors were given twenty minute interviews and were then given feedback on their performance.
The school has been hosting this event for over six years.