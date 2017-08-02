Fortuna High students on a mission to help homeless youth

Eureka
Youth at Fortuna High are on a mission to help youth in need.
They've gotten together a group called YEP - which stands for Youth Engaged in Philanthropy - who gather twice a month to apply for grants that they plan to distribute to a nonprofit selection which benefits homeless youth around high school age.
Students involved in YEP have learned a lot throughout the process.
"I’ve learned both sides of the grant making process,” said Fortuna High sophomore Lexi Stowe, “I've learned what they look for and how applying for one is played out."
Right now YEP is taking applications from nonprofits in the Eel River Valley to receive the 6,000 dollars they have accumulated.
To apply, you can go to this link: http://www.hafoundation.org/Grants-Scholarships/Grants/Apply-for-a-Grant...
The deadline to apply is March 1st.