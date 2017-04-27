Fortuna to host Dairy Pincess competition
Get flash to see this video, or turn javascript back on
FORTUNA - Five young women will vie for the 2017 District 1 Dairy Princess title.
The upcoming ceremony will take place May 12 at 6 pm at the River Lodge in Fortuna and is sponsored by the California Dairy Industry.
Carli Roberts of Eureka, Addie Williamson of Ferndale, Abigail Albin and Haley Benbow both from Fortuna and Beth Noel of Hydesville will compete. The competition is to honor the young woman who organizers say best exemplifies the dairy industry here locally.
The selected princess will attend community events, product demonstrations and represents the area at different functions around the county and state.