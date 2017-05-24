Fortuna Middle School holds first annual STEAM Fair
Students at Fortuna Middle School were excited to present projects Wednesday at their first annual STEAM fair.
STEAM is a program that stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics and Fortuna Middle has been devoting extra time to encourage their students in these areas.
At their fair about 80 fifth and sixth graders presented projects.
One student took his love of Legos and used it to engineer a miniature pin ball table.
"I've wanted to be a mechanical engineer since I was seven,” said fifth grader,Matthew Coyle, “It's made me more passionate about it because how hard it is to make this kind of stuff and how happy you are when you finish it. It's just really fun to make it. This has taught me a lot."