Fortuna PD offering 'vacation checks' for traveling residents
Fortuna Police Department is offering travelers peace of mind by offering vacation house checks.
By filling out a form, you can let the department know how long you will be gone, what vehicles are at the house, if lights are on in the home, and more.
Based on that list the citizens on patrol, which is a group of volunteers, will then make several checks throughout the week to see if anything looks out of the ordinary at your home.
If they notice anything suspicious, they will notify a patrol officer to respond to the situation.
Because the program is run by volunteers, it is not a guaranteed service.
"I urge people to actually build relationships with their neighbors and look out for each other,” said Lieutenant Mathew Eberhardt, “If you have somebody to watch your place while you’re gone that is ideal. But if somebody doesn't have those things available to them and they're unable to do that, we will do with our volunteers what we're able to help protect your property while you're gone."
You can request the service by completing a form at the Fortuna Police Department or by filling out the application online, here: https://forpd.crimegraphics.com/2013/default.aspx?InitialTab=15