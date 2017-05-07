Fortuna police confiscate illegal aerial fireworks
Local law enforcement departments received dozens of firework complaints throughout the holiday.
Tuesday night in Fortuna, officers responded to six firework complaint incidents late into the evening.
During one, officers confiscated illegal aerial fireworks.
No arrests were made.
Chief Dobberstein says illegal firework activities are common during this time and could continue for the next few days.
If you see illegal fireworks contact law enforcement.