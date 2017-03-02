Fortuna Police looking for witnesses to collision

The Fortuna Police Department is seeking witnesses to a collision between a vehicle and pedestrian early Friday morning.

According to police a 45-year-old woman was turning west onto School Street from Rohnerville Road when she allegedly struck a 62-year-old man.

Officials located the victim in the roadway with moderate injuries.

Anyone with information on this collision should call Fortuna Police at 707-725-7550.