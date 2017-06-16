Fortuna Police search for repair shop burglar
Fortuna Police is on the lookout for someone who burglarized several pickup trucks at a local repair shop.
On Tuesday night at about midnight a person hopped the razor wire chain link fence at Ponci’s Diesel Center.
The burglar broke into four trucks and stole miscellaneous items. Locks were broken on two of the trucks. The criminal broke a window and slid through a window of the others.
The footage shows the suspect spent 22 minutes inside one of the trucks, and altogether stayed for over an hour and a half.
Anyone with information should contact Fortuna PD.