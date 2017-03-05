Fortuna to present draft for 38 million dollar five year plan
The city of Fortuna is laying out a five year plan for improvement projects in the Friendly City.
At their special meeting Thursday, city officials will hear a presentation on the draft for the Five Year Capital Improvement Program.
This program includes construction projects ranging from installing new water lines to sewer line replacement and street improvements.
One such project includes adding crosswalks, continuous sidewalks, bike lanes and speed bumps to locations on Ross Hill Road to improve safety near the local elementary schools.
This project will cost approximately 1 million dollars.
Overall 70 projects are detailed in the draft totaling a cost of about 38 million dollars.
You can find a link to the full draft here: http://friendlyfortuna.com/