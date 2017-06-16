Fortuna probation compliance sweep results in 8 arrests
Fortuna Police also their hands full conducting a full blown probation compliance sweep Thursday.
Six Fortuna PD officers teamed up with six officers from the Humboldt County Probation Department to conduct compliance checks on 47 felony probationers and Post Release Community Supervision subjects in Fortuna.
As a result, eight were arrested.
23-year-old Brett Mehrtens, 43-year old Jimmy Johnson, 28-year-old Lance Ostlund and 40-year-old Jesse Lussow were booked into the county jail for probation violations. The other four were released with a promise to appear for misdemeanor charges.
This was the first probation check operation of this size to be conducted in Fortuna in 2017. Chief Dobberstein says he hopes to start holding them quarterly.