Fortuna to rehire Mendosa for labor negotiation needs
The Fortuna City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday morning, and is planning on turning to a familiar name to again help the city.
Randy Mendosa recently served as Fortuna’s Interim City Manager until April when Mark Wheetley officially stepped in.
The council will discuss appointing Mendosa as the labor negotiator for the city – in which he’ll work with the Fortuna Police and Employees Association to conduct a new contract.
The council says Mendosa’s knowledge of Fortuna’s budget and operations qualifies him for the role.
Mendosa also served as City Manager and Chief of Police in Arcata.
The meeting begins at 8AM.