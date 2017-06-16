Fortuna residents seek annexation due to cannabis restrictions
A group of property owners in Fortuna are proposing annexation from the city so they can pursue cannabis grows.
Residents from the Nelson-Hillside Lane area have formed a group called the Nelson-Hillside Association and have provided a letter to city council saying they would “genuinely like to be annexed” as to not fall under city cannabis restrictions.
The area consists of a 17 acre parcel in the cannabis cultivation application process owned by 14 people.
City limits surround the area on 3 sides.
City council is to review the idea at their regular meeting on Monday at 6PM at Fortuna City Hall.