Click Here

QUICK LINKS: Latest Newscast | Angelo's Pizza Question of the Day | Latest Weather Video | Sponsored by News Channel 3

Fortuna residents seek annexation due to cannabis restrictions

A group of property owners in Fortuna are proposing annexation from the city so they can pursue cannabis grows.

 

Residents from the Nelson-Hillside Lane area have formed a group called the Nelson-Hillside Association and have provided a letter to city council saying they would “genuinely like to be annexed” as to not fall under city cannabis restrictions.

 

The area consists of a 17 acre parcel in the cannabis cultivation application process owned by 14 people.

 

City limits surround the area on 3 sides.

 

City council is to review the idea at their regular meeting on Monday at 6PM at Fortuna City Hall.