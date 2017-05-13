Fortuna to vote on purchase of new $206,000 compost screen
The City of Fortuna is working on finding a solution for equipment at the city’s wastewater treatment plant that has not worked as intended.
They are in need of a new compost screen to improve solids handling and composting efficiency.
The friendly city produces over 153 dry metric tons of biosolids annually and turns that into 12 hundred dry metric tons of compost that is given away to the community.
Staff decided that repairing the screen would not be cost effective and at their upcoming council meeting will vote to buy a new screen for a total of $206,000.
In the current budget, $200,000 was allocated to recommission the system.
City Mayor Sue Long says the budget for the 2017/2018 financial year is going to be late because of the late start with their new city manager.