Fortuna woman pleads not guilty to killing daughter and friend
EUREKA - A Fortuna woman pleads not guilty to charges of killing her daughter and a friend.
Marcia Kitchen pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including felony vehicular manslaughter in a Humboldt county courtroom today.
Last July 12th, Kitchen allegedly struck and killed two fourteen-year old girls who were skateboarding on Eel River Drive in Fortuna. She fled the scene but later returned and discovered that one of the victims was her own daughter.
While at the scene, officers observed that kitchen was intoxicated. She was later arrested and charged.
Kitchen is currently out on bail.
The start of the trial will be determined June 13th.