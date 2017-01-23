Four arrests made during Eureka Women's March

EUREKA- Four people were arrested during the Women's March in Eureka Saturday. 

There was a large crowd in attendance and some protestors were yelling at motorists and blocking the streets. 27-year-old Shannon Francis Kirke, 21-year-old Hannah Kelman Zivolich, 22-year-old Lee Dese Maynard, and 24-year-old Courtnie Laverne Hoyerburns were arrested for resisting arrest after allegedly blocking Fourth Street, at the intersection of I. Officials say 4th Street is a busy road for motorists commuting.

The march was part of a nationwide event in response to the election. 