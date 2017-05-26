Click Here

Four Southern California men believed missing in Humboldt County

WEAVERVILLE- The Trinity County Sheriff’s office is searching for 4-missing men with alleged Humboldt County connections.

 

32-year old Tony Sysavanh, 30-year old Anesi Sauta, 33-year old Johnson Nguyen and 34 year old Dan Nguyen all  from Southern California were traveling to Northern California to possibly pick up something for a friend, look for AG work or look for property to purchase.

 

The four were reported to have made a phone call from Oroville. Authorities say they received information the subjects were spotted in Mad River near the Burger Bar.

 

They’re traveling in a rented silver Jeep with license number 7UGP903.

 

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to call the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office at: (530) 623-2611.