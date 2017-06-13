Fourth of July Fireworks funding needed
EUREKA - Fourth of July fireworks may not be much of a bang this year in Eureka.
Former City Councilman Mike Jones says Independence Day fireworks may not be as extensive due to funding. He’s the person in charge of the City of Eureka’s Fireworks show. Funding is falling short and needs help. It takes $30,000 for the display but only half of that has been raised.
If you would like to help, donations can be mailed to:
City of Eureka – Fireworks Fund
531 K. St.
Eureka, CA 95501