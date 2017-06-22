Free breakfast and lunch for children
EUREKA - No child should go hungry this summer and school summer lunch programs are helping.
Pizza was prepared and piping hot, salads were crisp and cold, and fresh fruit was cut up in cups. It was a balanced meal for the start of the “Fuel Up for Summer” program. Eureka City School District’s breakfast and lunch initiative provides weekday breakfast and lunch to any child eighteen years of age and younger.
It’s part of the federal government’s summer lunch program. The district receives food from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and is reimbursed by state and federal funds.
Over thirty kids showed up to enjoy the nutritious meal the staff had prepared. Everyone was anxious to eat pizza but surprisingly most also included salad, fruit and milk with their meal.
The benefit to any parent is their child is eating healthy, nutritious food. The program is not just for economically challenged families. It’s available to any child of any family.
For locations and more details on the school summer breakfast and lunch program, click on the link below.
