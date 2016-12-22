Free recycling of Christmas Trees offered on North Coast

Eureka
NORTH COAST – RECYCLING YOUR CHRISTMAS TREE FOR FREE
Free Drop-off Locations In Your Community: For More Information Contact Humboldt Waste Management Authority at (707) 268-8680
***Please Remove all tinsel, decorations and ornaments.
Humboldt Waste Management Authority 1059 West Hawthorne Eureka, Ca 95501 Arcata • Blue Lake • Eureka • Ferndale • Rio Dell • Humboldt County Arcata •Mad River Compost, 6360 West End Road. Free through the end of January. •Eel River Resource Recovery, from Mon-Fri at 555 Vance, until January 15th (707) 441-1043.
•Arcata High students raising funds will pick up trees curbside for $10, through January 16th. Call (707) 822-8325. Blue Lake •Free drop off provided by Blue Lake Garbage at Prasch Hall, December 28th through January 15th.
•Arcata High students raising funds will pick up trees curbside for $10, through January 16th. Call (707) 822-8325. Eureka •Free drop off at Humboldt Waste Management Authority’s Transfer Station, 1059 W. Hawthorne St. Through January 16th. Commercial trees do not apply. Call (707)268-8680.
•Recology offers curbside tree pickup for $5 in the Eureka and surrounding County on consecutive saturdays, January 7th and 14th. Call (707) 442-5711 for details. Ferndale
•Free drop off at Eel River Disposal’s Transfer Station 965 Riverwalk Dr, everyday through January 15th. Eel River Disposal picks up trees curbside for $12 each tree. Call (707)725-5156. Fortuna
•Free drop off at Eel River Disposal’s Transfer Station 965 Riverwalk Dr, everyday through January 15th. Eel River Disposal picks up trees curbside for $12 each tree. Call (707)725-5156. Rio Dell
•Free drop off at Eel River Disposals Transfer Station 965 Riverwalk Dr, everyday through January 15th. Eel River Disposal picks up trees curbside for $12 each tree. Call (707)725-5156. McKinleyville
•Free drop off at Humboldt Sanitation’s Transfer Station, 2585 Central Ave, through January 15th.
•Arcata High students raising funds will pick up trees curbside for $15, through January 16th. Call (707) 822-8325. Trinidad
•Free drop off site behind Murphy’s Market December 26th through January 17