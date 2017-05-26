'Freedom Writers' movie subject speaks to Ferndale High students
A teacher whose story inspired a book and movie took time to speak at Ferndale High School on Thursday.
Erin Gruwell is a teacher whose guidance led a racially divided class filled with troubled students to overcome adversity.
By giving those students diaries, their stories were compiled to create “The Freedom Writer Diary” – which has since become the basis of a documentary and movie.
In the movie, Gruwell is played by Hilary Swank and Patrick Dempsy also plays a part in the film.
Over 150 Ferndale students got a chance to connect with Gruwell and hear her message.
"The Freedoms Writer story is to encourage other kids, wherever they may be, especially right here in Ferndale, that change is possible,” said Gruwell, “We were ordinary people who had an extraordinary experience, but it started first with picking up a pen and a piece of paper and leaving a legacy with words and i think there's a lot of stories that need to be written, right here in Ferndale."
An inspired student, Genevieve Regli, added, “Listening to her today makes me reassure myself that it doesn't matter where you come from or who you are. Today has enabled me to look up to her as the type of teacher i want to be someday."