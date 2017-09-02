Freshwater School Invention Convention and Science Fair

Eureka
FRESHWATER - A night of science, ideas and design captivated students and attendees at Freshwater School’s Invention Convention and Science Fair.
Students from 4th through the 8th grade came up with ideas or tried to solve scientific problems. They had to present those ideas and answer questions from many in attendance to prove their knowledge and grasp of the subject matter. The 7th and 8th grade students have been working on the projects since the beginning of the year while the 4th through 6th graders have worked for about a month. Many of the projects will be a part of the county-wide Science Fair at HSU in March. Some of these project could also qualify for state competition as well.